Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avient (AVNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avient (NYSE: AVNT) recently:

11/7/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00.

11/3/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $35.00.

11/3/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $35.00.

10/25/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Avient was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/17/2022 – Avient is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00.

9/29/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Avient was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Avient Trading Down 0.3 %

AVNT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

Get Avient Co alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Avient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.