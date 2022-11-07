Analyzing Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Confluent and Backblaze, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 6 7 0 2.54 Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

Confluent presently has a consensus price target of $35.36, suggesting a potential upside of 72.64%. Backblaze has a consensus price target of 17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 306.77%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Confluent.

This table compares Confluent and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -85.83% -55.60% -19.53% Backblaze -52.11% -62.67% -28.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Confluent and Backblaze’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $387.86 million 14.89 -$342.80 million ($1.67) -12.26 Backblaze $67.48 million 1.98 -$21.70 million -1.48 -2.84

Backblaze has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.