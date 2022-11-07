Analyzing Giga-tronics (GIGA) and Its Peers

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.04% -12.11% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 346 654 9 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.36 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.70

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

(Get Rating)

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.