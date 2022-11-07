Analyzing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

This table compares Mercantile Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.79 $59.02 million $3.22 10.91 CrossFirst Bankshares $206.81 million 3.18 $69.41 million $1.39 9.60

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 25.77% 12.28% 1.05% CrossFirst Bankshares 30.23% 11.13% 1.25%

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Mercantile Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 22 automated teller machines and 19 video banking machines. As of January 18, 2022, the company operated 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. As of December 31, 2021, it had nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

