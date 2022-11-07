Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.71 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $289.36 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,995.97 or 1.00000340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00249599 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03121427 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $24,751,764.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

