Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.4 %

APO stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

