Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 10.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 1,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Apollo Medical Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,177,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.