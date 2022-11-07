Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

