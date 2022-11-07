Applied UV (AUVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied UV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUVI stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

