Applied UV (AUVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied UV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AUVI stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
