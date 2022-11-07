ArcBest Co. (ARCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 25th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

ArcBest has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

