Ardent Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 0.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

