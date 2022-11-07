Argus Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. Catalent has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 35,795 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.