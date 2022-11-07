Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,743. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

