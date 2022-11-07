Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,743. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

