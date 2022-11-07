Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $54.04 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006626 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005400 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,331,088 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

