Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 311,223 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 40.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

