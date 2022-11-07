Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 311,223 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.59.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Arqit Quantum Stock Up 40.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
