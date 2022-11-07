Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ARESF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.87. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
