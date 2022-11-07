Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AX.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$9.46. 202,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$8.98 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78.

In other news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,640,421.25. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,650 shares of company stock worth $78,121.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

