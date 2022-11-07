Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE ABG opened at $153.88 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

