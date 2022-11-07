Ascent Industries (ACNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter.

ACNT stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

