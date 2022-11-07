Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 120,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 483.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Further Reading

