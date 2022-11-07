Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ASRT opened at $2.70 on Monday. Assertio has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth $100,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth $169,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

