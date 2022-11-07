Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Assertio Price Performance
ASRT opened at $2.70 on Monday. Assertio has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth $100,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth $169,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.