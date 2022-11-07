Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($21.39) to GBX 1,575 ($18.21) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.12) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,630 ($18.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($21.68).

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,419.50 ($16.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,181 ($25.22). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,349.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,530.63. The firm has a market cap of £11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,395.59.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

