Astar (ASTR) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $72.23 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

