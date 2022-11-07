Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asure Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Asure Software stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,512. The company has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Asure Software by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

