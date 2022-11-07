Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Position Boosted by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up approximately 3.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 398.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $205,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,359. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

