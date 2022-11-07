AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on T. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

