AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 851,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.