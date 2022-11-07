Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Financial Survey

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Auddia alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -91.95% -88.18% Bilibili -43.21% -43.11% -18.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Auddia and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 126.29 -$14.01 million N/A N/A Bilibili $3.00 billion 1.55 -$1.07 billion ($3.58) -3.33

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Auddia and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 1 6 4 0 2.27

Auddia presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $26.68, suggesting a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Auddia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Auddia is more favorable than Bilibili.

About Auddia

(Get Rating)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.