Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $201.80 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $201.80 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

