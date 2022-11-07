Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUTO. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.63) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($6.89) to GBX 528 ($6.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 672.57 ($7.78).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($8.69). The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,079.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 585.27.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.