AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €30.00 ($30.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATOGF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($23.80) to €22.70 ($22.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AUTO1 Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.20 ($8.20) in a research note on Thursday.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC ATOGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. AUTO1 Group has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

