Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

