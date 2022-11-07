Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.88% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 67,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVRE stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.71. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,556. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $56.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.