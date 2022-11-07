Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Avantor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Avantor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,182. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,763,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,650,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,262,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

