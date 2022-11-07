Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

AVAH stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $221.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 680,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,683,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

