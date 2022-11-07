AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($27.60) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

AXA Price Performance

EPA:CS opened at €25.92 ($25.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.48. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($27.69).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

