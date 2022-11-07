AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.90 by UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €32.90 ($32.90) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.20) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CS traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.92 ($25.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($27.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.48.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

