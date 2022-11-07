B. Riley Cuts One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target to $25.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLP. StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
One Liberty Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.