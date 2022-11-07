B. Riley Cuts One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target to $25.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLP. StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 144.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.