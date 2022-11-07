Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,315 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 491,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,920,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $190.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

