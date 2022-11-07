Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of TE Connectivity worth $216,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.03. 65,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

