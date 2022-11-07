Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $222,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.49. 379,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

