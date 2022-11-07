Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $171,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,368,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 786,000 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 760,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.04. 18,889,381 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

