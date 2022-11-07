Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $273,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $241.83. The stock had a trading volume of 114,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.