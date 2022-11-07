Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,933 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $114,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $228.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

