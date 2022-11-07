Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.