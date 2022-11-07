Bank of America Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $308.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.78.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.6 %

APD stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.