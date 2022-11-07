Barclays Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 20,116,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,281,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

