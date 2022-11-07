Barclays Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $266.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $290.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $178.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.67. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

