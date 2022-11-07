Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($22.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,970.71 ($22.79).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,738 ($20.09) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,488.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,508.33. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,546.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group

About The Weir Group

In other news, insider Stephen G. Young bought 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £31,834.67 ($36,807.34).

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.