Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.24) price objective on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 155 ($1.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 239 ($2.76).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 218.62 ($2.53) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.51). The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 738.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

J Sainsbury Company Profile

In related news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($19,331.71).

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.